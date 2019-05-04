SEBRING — Did you know it’s National OJ Day?
If you didn’t, it’s still not too late to start the day with a glass of Florida orange juice and to share a photo of yourself or an orange juice recipe with others. If you hurry, you might be able to see orange trees replanted in historic groves in Highlands Hammock State Park.
As part of National OJ Day, people are encouraged to think about how, in even small ways, they can strengthen the national love affair with orange juice through their friends, neighbors and business associates.
Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, reports that Americans drink about one billion gallons a year, making orange juice the nation’s favorite 100% fruit juice.
At the very least, Royce requests people to ask their social media contacts to share a post on Facebook at facebook.com/FloridaOrangeJuice or remark on Twitter to @OJfromFlorida, where #OJselfie posts are encouraged.
For those looking to learn more about the history of citrus in Highlands County, staff and volunteers at Highlands Hammock State Park will have an orange grove restoration project in the park from 9 a.m. to noon today.
While it may be too late to sign up to help, it’s not too late to see what’s going on and learn more about this area’s history.
According to a press release from the park, Highlands Hammock was originally farmland where early settler families planted “orange orchards.”
When they sold the land to the state for the park in the 1930s, the groves — many of which dated back to the 1800s — came under the care of the Florida Park Service.
As time went on, many of the trees died off, mainly because citrus trees have a relatively short life span for trees, the release states.
However, many trees and seedlings have spread through the hammock. Today park workers and volunteers will remove these trees from where they’ve rooted in the woods and replant them in the original groves as part of a restoration project.
It’s all part of maintaining one of the park’s cultural resources, the release states.
For ideas on how to celebrate with recipes, go to FloridaCitrus.org.
