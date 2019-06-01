SEBRING — Akinkawon Ewansiha Hawthorne, 23, of Lake Placid, was arrested on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies.
Hawthorne is being charged with resisting an officer, fleeing a law enforcement officer with active lights and sirens on; operating a vehicle without a valid license; carrying a concealed firearm; weapons offense, displaying a gun during a felony; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; and resisting arrest.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Hawthorne also uses the aliases Akeem and Meek.
In the report, it says a deputy on the Tactical Anti-Crime Unit was on patrol on Memorial Drive near Brighton Road in Sebring when another deputy alerted him that Hawthorne was driving a silver sedan in his direction and did not possess a license. The deputy turned on his lights and tried to perform a traffic stop.
Hawthorne allegedly drove into the back parking lot of Love Buggs gas station but the car became disabled, according to the deputy.
Hawthorne got out of the car from the passenger side of the vehicle and took off running on foot. The deputy cut him off with his car and gave chase on foot as Hawthorne turned from north to eastbound.
Hawthorne allegedly ignored commands from deputies. A deputy saw Hawthorne reach into his waistband, pull out a black handgun and drop it.
A deputy used a taser on Hawthorne and when it stopped him, the deputy placed him under arrest.
When the deputy searched Hawthorne’s person, a .223 cartridge was found in his shorts. The deputy confirmed Hawthorne’s status as a convicted felon.
A deputy went back and retrieved the gun, which was a Glock 9mm, according to reports. Hawthorne is being held without bond in Highlands County Jail.
