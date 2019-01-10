AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance is excited to present the inaugural HCA Festival of the Arts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Museum Avenue.
The festival includes:
• Fine Art and Craft Exhibit of 24 select HCA artists in the Avon Park Community Center, 310 W. Main St.
• Open house and cobbler sale in the Silver Palm Dining Car at the Avon Park Depot Museum.
• Rock painting, book sale in the Avon Park Public Library.
• Exhibit of Melissa Platt’s digital imaging in the HCA Museum Gallery.
• Print raffle, book sale in the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, second floor of the Community Center.
• The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit will have a tracking dog (bloodhound) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Avon Park Depot Museum.
• Food vendor, indoor seating, door prizes.
Also, information will be available for the adoption of rescue or shelter pets with the names and locations of organizations that have pets up for adoption. Several individuals will share their personal stories of adopting a pet.
Those who have a rescue pet and invited to bring their pet and share their story. There is a great need in the community for giving these pets a forever home.
There will be food available for hungry folks. The kitchen in the Community Center will be serving barbecued ribs and chicken with potato salad and baked beans by Gerald. Across the street in the Silver Palm Dining Car, the kitchen crew of the historical society will be serving fruit cobblers and ice cream.
HCA President Fred Leavitt said, in its efforts to bring more attractions and events to Avon Park, the alliance is focusing on Museum Avenue as an art district with the various things coming together there, including the city’s new parking lot.
“We want to make this a destination for tourists who come here,” and who only know of The Hotel Jacaranda as the place of interest in Avon Park, he said.
“We do have a good level of artists, quality wise, and we are growing,” Leavitt said.
The select artists featured in the Fine Art and Craft Exhibit include: Jacqueline Andrews, Dorothy Bade, Rose Besch, Grace and Cheryl Canada, Margaret Carney, Cindy Cole, Cindy Rose Eaton, Maureen Fulginiti, Lynda Gruber, Alice Hansen, Sharon Hawkins, John Henry, Jim Leary, Andre Lopez, Bonnie MacDonald, Beverly Marshall, Deeter Rhoton, Mary Seigfreid, Tony Tapia, Monica Turner, Barbara Wade, James Ward, and The Artists’ Group (TAG).
For more information, email Leavitt info@heartlandculturalalliance.org or call 863-402-8238.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.