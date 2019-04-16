AVON PARK — The Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art & Cultural Center will be the site of a special evening for the Heartland Cultural Alliance with an unveiling, a retirement party and a welcome for its new president.
The museum will celebrate the unveiling of The Donor Tree Mural, by Marge Carney.
The HCA event will also include a Changing of the Guard Ceremony and Retirement Party for HCA President Fred Leavitt who will be succeeded by Gaylin Thomas, artist reception, donor appreciation, plaque presentation and welcome party.
Kenny Summers will entertain with guitar instrumentals and there will be refreshments and a raffle for this even, which is open to the public with free admission.
The event is 7-9 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art & Cultural Center, 310 W . Main St., Avon Park.
For more information contact Thomas by email at gaylin@heartlandculturalalliance.org, or by phone at 863-414-1578.
