SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Facebook after a video surfaced from an arrest made Friday evening in Avon Park that shows deputies using force on a suspect.
Deputies said they went to serve an arrest warrant on Joseph Rivers, 37, near the intersection of Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue and Rivers fled on foot when they arrived at 7:37 p.m.
According to the statement, Rivers was taken to the ground when he refused to stop and continued to resist arrest.
“He refused to provide his hands to deputies, who delivered multiple hand strikes in an attempt to gain compliance,” the statement reads. “After Rivers was able to regain his feet despite being held by three deputies, a taser was deployed without effect. Rivers was taken to the ground again and eventually taken into custody.”
Deputies were at the location to arrest Rivers for probation violation. He is also facing charges from Friday's arrest: possession of cocaine; resisting arrest with violence; possession of marijuana; possession/use of drug equipment; resisting arrest without violence; and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.
The statement included information that Rivers’ previous three arrests included resisting arrest charges and a taser being used, with the most recent occurring Nov. 6, 2018, and also arrests in 2016 and 2017.
“We are aware of and have viewed the video of an arrest that took place this evening in Avon Park,” the statement said. “All uses of force by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies are thoroughly documented and reviewed at multiple levels inside the agency.”
HCSO posted its statement at 11:58 p.m. on Friday.
