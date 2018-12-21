SEBRING — Major Darin Hood, with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, was one of 249 law enforcement officers who graduated from the FBI National Academy Program in Quantico, Virginia on Friday, Dec. 14.
Hood took part in the 274th session of the national academy, which included men and women from all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia plus 23 countries, five military organizations and seven federal civilian organizations.
Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy Program offers 11 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training for selected law enforcement officers with proven records as professionals within their agencies, the FBI said in a press release. On average, these officers have 21 years of experience.
The training program is provided by FBI academy instructional staff, special agents and other staff members holding advanced degrees, many of whom are internationally recognized in their fields of expertise.
The academy program consists of undergraduate and graduate level courses on subjects such as law, media, crisis management and leadership, and more, including many demanding fitness challenges. One of those is the famous “Yellow Brick Road,” a 6.1-mile run over a hilly trail, which was built by the United States Marine Corps.
Along the run, participants must scale walls, jump through simulated windows, and crawl under barbed wire obstacles. To make it more interesting for the Florida native, there was snow on the ground when Hood ran the route.
“We are very proud of Major Hood for completing this prestigious academy, and we are very glad to have him back home,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “The things he learned and the connections he made will be of great value to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.