SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify two men who brought a deceased woman to AdventHealth Sebring emergency room about 1 a.m. on Sunday.
The sheriff’s office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said the two men brought in Rebecca Stephenson, 53 of Chillicothe, Ohio to the hospital’s emergency room but she was already deceased. As of press time on Sunday, the cause of death was unknown.
According to an HCSO press release, the unknown men left Stephenson without giving the health care professionals any information on her. There is no word on how deputies or hospital staff identified her.
On Sunday afternoon, Dressel confirmed Stephenson was in Sebring visiting a friend. He also confirmed that the next of kin had been notified.
Security cameras were able to capture the two men. One man was dressed in blue jeans and a black shirt with a white T-shirt under it. He is wearing several necklaces. The image showed close-cropped brown hair.
The other man is dressed all in black, including a black baseball cap that hides his face.
Deputies want to know the identities of the two men as part of the ongoing investigation. The public is asked to call Detective David Pearlman with any information at 863-402-7200 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
Anyone with information can also leave tips anonymously by contacting Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-tips or emailing heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
