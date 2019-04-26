LAKE PLACID — Getting shot while in the shower was probably not how Coy Deandre Donaldson, 21, of Sebring, saw his night ending. However, that’s what the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is reporting happened when Donaldson was visiting a 22-year-old female at her Placid Arms Apartments at 108 Aaron Drive.
According to officials, Donaldson was in the shower at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday when “multiple shots were fired through a bedroom window,” according to a news release. Donaldson was hit by a bullet in the shoulder and he was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital. Officials are reporting Donaldson’s injuries as non-life threatening.
The female was unharmed in the shooting.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and is seeking information regarding the case. Officials ask those with any information to call Detective David Pearlman at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
Heartland Crime Stoppers will take anonymous tips, and tipsters may be eligible for a $3,000 reward. Call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 or visit heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
