By ROBERT MILLER
News Clerk
AVON PARK — Hard work and taking care of the customer are two tenants that drive Deborah Gomez daily. She co-owns and manages America First Air Conditioning, 2153 State Road 64 West in Avon Park, alongside her husband Santiago.
“Deborah Gomez is a woman with a commitment and a passion for serving others, while making an impact and leading with purpose,” Valerie Capella Quiles said.
A mother of two, Gomez balances the responsibilities of being a mother with the management of the business. Celebrating her 12th year as a business owner, Gomez came to Highlands County in 1995 after marrying her husband the year before. She comes from a medical background, having worked as an office clerical secretary for AdventHealth Orlando.
“Her greatest achievements are her two sons and her husband,” Quiles said. “She’s grateful and appreciates every blessing she has received from God.”
Gomez’s oldest son, Anthony, is a service tech at America First, working in the family business alongside his parents. Her youngest, David, is a fifth grader.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.