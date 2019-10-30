By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — A mediation date has been set in the civil lawsuit against Heartland Christian Academy concerning its former teacher, Jack Charles Howard III, who in two criminal lawsuits, faces multiple charges of lewd molestation allegedly involving female students.
The mediation is scheduled for April 8 at Matrix Mediation, LLC, West Palm Beach.
Herman Law, Boca Raton, who is representing one the students has stated that Heartland Christian “knew or should have known of Jack Charles Howard III’s dangerous sexual propensities and that he was unfit to serve in any position within the school involving contact with female students.”
A pretrial conference was previously set for May 21, 2020. A jury trial is scheduled for 10 days starting June 8, 2020.
In the criminal cases, the pretrial conference that was scheduled Oct. 22 before Judge Peter Estrada was continued.
Howard was initially arrested in January on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a female student at Heartland Christian.
On Feb. 7, Howard incurred the additional charges of four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and one count of battery after three more victims were identified by authorities.
The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred on the school’s campus between August 2018 and January 2019 involving a total of four female victims between the ages of 12-16.
On April 12, Howard was charged with another count of sexual battery (custodial authority) of a victim between 12 and 17 years old and lewd/lascivious behavior with the victim between 12 and 17 years old.
Howard entered a plea of “not guilty” on Jan. 14 to the initial charge of lewd and lascivious behavior. He entered a plea of “not guilty” on Feb. 18 on the subsequent four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and one count of battery.
The criminal lawsuit filed Jan. 10, 2019 shows charges of battery and four counts of lewd molestation.
The criminal lawsuit filed April 12, 2019 shows charges of sexual battery — custodial authority and lewd molestation.
