SEBRING — Heartland Christian Academy claims no responsibility, in a civil lawsuit, related to the actions of a former teacher who faces sexual battery and lewd/lascivious behavior charges related to his alleged contact with female students.
A March 29 civil lawsuit filed by Herman Law, Boca Raton, states Heartland Christian “knew or should have known of Jack Charles Howard III’s dangerous sexual propensities and that he was unfit to serve in any position within the school involving contact with female students.”
Herman Law is representing one of the alleged student victims.
Heartland Christian Academy is being represented by Jodi Barrett and Kate Watson of Hall Booth Smith, P.C., Palm Beach Gardens.
Barrett and Watson’s response/defense to the complaint states that Heartland Christian asserts that any damages and/or injuries sustained by plaintiff were caused by pre-existing or unrelated medical conditions, disease, illness or infection and not cause by the school.
Heartland Christian believes it “adequately trained and supervised its employees with regard to the rights of students,” according to the response, which also states the school is entitled to sovereign immunity.
Howard was initially arrested in January on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a female student at Heartland Christian.
On Feb. 7, Howard incurred the additional charges of four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and one count of battery after three more victims were identified by authorities.
The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred on the school’s campus between August 2018 and January 2019 involving a total of four female victims between the ages of 12-16,
Howard was arrested and charged April 12 with sexual battery (custodial authority) of a victim between 12 and 17 years old and lewd/lascivious behavior with the victim between 12 and 17 years old.
The sexual offenses, which occurred July 1, 2018 at Heartland Christian Academy, were intentional by the defendant and against the will of the victim, according to a Sebring Police report.
Heartland Christian Academy administration and staff were unaware that Howard had worked for The School Board of Highlands County until being fired for disciplinary reasons.
The State of Florida Education Practices Commission revoked Howard’s educator’s certificate for five years based on a complaint that he was a substitute teacher in the Highlands County School District on Nov. 5, 2014, when he had sexual intercourse with a female teacher on campus in an area that was accessible to students.
Howard is being held with no bond in the Highlands County Jail. His arraignment is set for May 30 before Judge Peter Estrada.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.