AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is offering a series of Beginning Drawing classes for ages 13 and up, by international award-winning artist Beverly Marshall.
Classes will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. The first class starts today. Subsequent classes are June 7, 14, 21 and 28 at The Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Cultural Center at 310 W. Main St.
Subjects covered are the different techniques in shading and the importance of light and dark areas. Also, how to break down an image, controlling your pencil to achieve different levels of detail and contrast whether it be people or landscapes.
Marshall grew up bouncing around between New York, Tennessee and Florida. Her family moved from Cookeville, Tennessee to Boca Raton when she was 13.
“I have been accepted into several galleries, had one of my drawings used in an advertisement to help a local food bank raise money, have won third place in both of the fine arts festivals I have entered so far, and have had my artwork included in two exhibits,” Marshall said.
“The first one was a solo art exhibit in the Upper Lobby Gallery at South Florida State College in which 11 pieces of my artwork were displayed,” she said. “My second formal exhibit came about from an international competition. My artwork was one of 38 pieces chosen from over 6,000 worldwide entries.
“I currently live in Highlands County with my family. I hadn’t painted or drawn for about 10 years and in February 2012 decided that it was time to do it again,” Marshall said.
“I love to draw and that is probably my favorite medium to use, but I also paint as well,” she said. “I like when I can capture the emotions that I see and can put it on paper.”
Cost for the five-week course, including supplies, is $125. HCA members save 10%.
For more information or to reserve a spot, call 863-414-1578 or email mothomas@embarqmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.