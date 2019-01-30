AVON PARK — The 22nd annual Heartland Honor Band Concert will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31 in the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College.
It is free and open to the public to see and hear the top middle and high school musicians from the schools in the six counties of the Heartland Educational Consortium.
The middle school honor band will perform at 7 p.m. followed by the high school honor band.
