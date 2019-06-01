SEBRING — Heartland Triathlon is next weekend and is on track to bring up to 1,000 participants and family members into Downtown Sebring June 8-9. This many people swimming, cycling and running in and around Highlands County means a few road closures and a lot of volunteers.
“We usually draw on 150-200 volunteers during race weekend,” Dan Andrews, race director and Heartland Triathlon co-founder, said. “Most are right here in the Heart of Sebring from Pier Beach and spread out among the spokes coming off of Circle Park Drive.”
But there are people as far north as Pinecrest in Avon Park, Andrews said, explaining the event is in its 14th year. Road closures include Center Avenue, Commerce Avenue, Ridgewood Drive and parts of Lakeview Drive and parts of Manatee Drive and State Road 17 further north. The closures only last during the morning hours Saturday and Sunday during the event, but via simple detours, residents, business employees, their patrons and church-goers should have no trouble reaching their destinations.
“We always like to do one more push for volunteers a week before race weekend because you never know which organizations are looking for service hours,” Andrews said. “Based on how many people a group sends out to help Heartland Triathlon, we’ll donate back to their organization after the event. It’s a win-win for us and for them.”
Becka Kampman is the volunteer coordinator and can be reached at volunteer@heartlandtri.com or 863-381-4576. Anybody wanting to help individually or as part of a group is encouraged to call, text or email her for details. All volunteers receive a T-shirt to wear while helping and to keep.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.