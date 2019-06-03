SEBRING — For years, spouses of local law enforcement officers had talked about organizing a countywide group for mutual support and to better support local agency personnel.
January this year underscored that need.
That’s when local law enforcement spouses — mostly women but also some men — organized Heartland 42 ½, a reference to the police 10-code of 10-42 ½ for “spouse,” which is derived from the code 10-42 for “home.”
During National Police Week this month — May 13-17 — members of the group delivered meals, cookies and — stereotypically — doughnuts to officers all over the county in various agencies, wherever they were stationed.
It was an opportunity to remind officers that they have support at home, and for spouses to remind each other they have support from one another.
Melissa Worley, one of the organizers, said the county never had a group like this until now.
On Jan. 23, for the first time in local history, most local law enforcement officers deployed to SunTrust bank at Tubbs Road in Sebring for a mass shooting.
There were five women lost in the shooting and the shooter was arrested with no officers injured.
However, it gave law enforcement spouses a heavy reminder of the risks their loved ones face every day, and how difficult life could be for the spouse waiting for a phone call after the fact.
Long service
Worley said she married her husband at age 21. He was 22, and was hired a couple of years later.
“I tell people I’ve been in ‘law enforcement’ for 24 years,” Worley said.
The best advice she got was to trust each other and that “no news is good news.”
“Back then, there was no cell phone,” Worley said. “Even now, when SunTrust happened, I texted to say, ‘I love you. Call me when you can to tell me you’re safe.’ People don’t realize (this) with cameras out filming everything.”
Janine Jones, born and raised in Avon Park, has been married for 32 years to another Sebring native who’s been a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy for 25 years, an officer in other agencies before that and is the son of a deputy.
“This is our county,” Jones said.
When it comes to crises, she doesn’t listen to or sit by her phone, Jones said.
“I know if something happens, the people who work with him will find me,” Jones said. “I know they will look out for him.”
Is it easier with time? No.
Does she dwell on it daily? No.
“I pray every day that they come home,” Jones said. “We need them home.”
Support
The shooting affected many local families, including one that lost a wife/mother/sister-in-law while a brother, an officer, was on duty at the incident.
Last year, the county pulled together after the shooting death of Deputy William J. Gentry Jr., whose younger brother, Kevin Gentry, also serves as a deputy.
“It’s been a tough year for us,” Worley said.
The possibility of losing a spouse is always a concern. Those like Worley and Jones, officers’ spouses for two decades or more, don’t think about it much, or try not to.
They lean on each other. Prior to now, departments were small enough that spouses all knew each other, but that’s changed in the last 15 years, Jones said.
Heartland 42 ½ is a chance to solidify that support. Worley said the group started with 35 people and now has 81-85, using a closed Facebook group to organize.
A closed group allows only approved members access to posts. It’s necessary to safeguard information about families, children, addresses, contact information, and any other identifying data that anyone with a grudge might use against members an officer or the family, Worley said.
That’s one reality of being in a law enforcement family, she said. Social media has allowed another to move to the forefront: Hostility.
Caution
Worley has seen a lot more hatred and disrespect for officers nationwide, and social media delivers that to everyone’s eyes and ears. She said there’s always a concern that the patrol car in their driveway can make them a target.
Her husband also doesn’t like to say he’s law enforcement to people he meets, if he’s not in uniform, she said. He doesn’t know their opinion of officers.
She said, not too long ago, a server at a restaurant told them a cook had spit in his food. On another occasion, the server who greeted them was one he’d arrested in the past.
Another server took over the table.
Jones said she “wears her heart on her sleeve, in such matters.
“I walk that ‘Thin Blue Line’ right behind him,” Jones said.
An officer at a restaurant usually has to sit at a spot with a good vantage point, Worley said: Facing the door and with a good view of the room, not only for the spouse and family safety, but for the safety of everyone there.
“Our spouses are always on duty, even when they aren’t on duty,” Worley said.
Trust
Still another reality — a prime one — is that the job comes first. When there’s a crisis, the officer has to go.
“You have to be self-sufficient,” Worley said. “During Hurricane Charley (Aug. 13, 2004), he went to work and I didn’t hear from him. He came home quickly and went right back.”
Jones said spouses have to believe in the officer and know Dad/Mom will be there if they can be there.
One child of hers, she said, saw him in the back of the room for a school function, and then he was gone.
“Growing up, they know that’s the way it will be,” Jones said.
“You have to be strong enough to handle that,” Worley said. “My family: We wouldn’t be together if it wasn’t for (our) faith.”
“I spend a lot of time praying,” Jones said. “I’m grateful for the support of other (spouses).”
That’s another reason why Heartland 42 ½ has formed, Jones said: To help young spouses connect with more experienced spouses, and preserve that bond and stability at home.
It’s common, Jones said, for people to get into law enforcement from age 18-20, fresh out of high school, college or the military.
With this group, spouses hope, they can mentor young spouses and make the law enforcement community that much stronger.
