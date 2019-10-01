By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — City Finance Director Ricky Helms cited a majority of the council did not support any of his recommendations as the reason for his resignation.
Helms’ letter of resignation to City Manager David Flowers dated Sept. 9 stated, “I have enjoyed working with the staff in this position.
“A majority of the City Council has not accepted any of the recommendations that I have made on budget, finance and accounting and I feel that it is in my best interest to resign. This resignation is effective at the close of business on Sept. 30 and no way reflects on your job performance as city manager.”
City Councilman Stanley Spurlock said Monday that Helms did a good job with what was brought to him by the department heads.
“The only question I had was how everything ended in round numbers — 20,000, 11,000, 9,000,” he said. “I did a quick survey of it and there were about 12 pages of that. It is hard to believe that many items end in a round number.”
At a City Council meeting, “I said, ‘This is a piece of junk; this thing was just thrown together,’” Spurlock said. Helms was ready to resign, but the rest of the council didn’t want that and neither did Spurlock.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said she hadn’t seen a resignation letter, but remembers at one of the meetings that either Helms or Flowers said Helms was resigning due to health issues and that one of the city council members believed Helms wasn’t doing his job or didn’t agree with his recommendations.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard noted that Spurlock accused Helms’ department of not working hard enough and Helms was ready to resign.
“I think his main reasons [for resigning] were for health reasons, but he did say before the last episode that he would be willing to stick around and be available to help anybody who came in to take his position,” Barnard said. “I think after the last couple of issues, he just said that is it and he turned in his letter of resignation.
“I think Ricky did a fantastic job while he was here.”
