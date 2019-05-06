SEBRING — May 1 was a big day across Florida and the nation in the college admissions process.
It’s the day by which seniors nationwide declared what they want to do with their futures and decided where they will go after high school.
Sebring High School participated in Florida’s fourth annual College Decision Day to celebrate the Senior Class of 2019 as they make this important decision to achieve greatness by either attending college, trade school or enlisting into the armed services.
Deena Wright, college and career coach for Sebring High School, said more than 150 seniors and almost 1,000 underclassmen participated.
“This celebration continues to create a school-wide culture of students pursuing some type of post-secondary education or trade-school certification,” she said. “We are extremely proud of our senior class for taking this next big step for their future.
“Seniors reported being accepted to over 40 different colleges or universities throughout Florida and in 13 other states as well as an enlistment into the U.S. Air Force.”
The Sebring High School Decision Day 2019 celebration took place on May 2 during study hall in the Sebring High School gym.
Students, school administrators, teachers, and staff joined in the celebration. Seniors planning to attend college, trade school or enlist in the military were recognized at a fun event with music, door prizes and food.
Seniors who submitted their proof of acceptance to a college, trade school, or the military were entered to receive door prizes donated from local businesses and from a grant through Better Make Room. The grand prizes are items students can use in dormitories such as a mini-fridge, microwaves, and printers. Other items include gift certificates to local businesses and restaurants.
For more information about Sebring High School’s Decision Day 2019 celebration, Wright at 863-471-5500 ext. 311 or wrightd@highlands.k12.fl.us.
Avon Park High and Lake Placid High also celebrated Decision Day.
