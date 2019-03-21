SEBRING — This week, the Highlands News-Sun will be moving its office back downtown to our new building at 321 N. Ridgewood Drive, just north of the Sebring Police Department. Moving any office can be a major undertaking, but especially so when also continuing to put out a daily newspaper. The difficult decision has been made to reschedule our upcoming Highlander Awards.
“We don’t want to risk a nomination not being delivered by the deadline, whether it is being made by postal mail, email or dropped off at the office,” said Romona Washington, executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun.
Last year, the Highlands News-Sun introduced the county to 15 peers who were named the first recipients of The Highlander Award. This year, three new categories have been added.
The categories this year include Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Teen of the Year, Physician of the Year, Surgeon of the Year, Nurse of the Year, Female Coach of the Year, Male Coach of the Year, Financial Representative of the Year, Real Estate Agent of the Year, Educator of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Agricultural Person of the Year, Philanthropist of the Year, 501c3 of the Year and the three new categories of Senior Citizen of the Year, First Responder of the Year and Veteran of the Year.
“The Highlander Awards are too important to our community to risk anything going wrong. The right move is to change the date to ensure we encapture all data,” said Tim Smolarick, D-R Media vice president and group publisher.
This Highlander Awards is open to all Highlands County residents. Submitting nominations is not limited to county residents alone. There are no requirements or qualifications to be met in making a nomination.
Remember, we don’t want just a name. Tell us in detail why they deserve to receive the recognition.
Please use a separate nomination form or blank sheet of paper to nominate more than one person, or to nominate in more than one category.
Three finalists will be chosen by a selection committee, not by the number of nominations. That’s why the written explanation of why you think your nominee should be selected is so important. Don’t be shy about making your nominations.
The nomination form is in today’s edition, on page B8. We will continue to publish a nomination form in our newspaper in the coming weeks, or you can submit nominations by email. We want you to take a few minutes to think about the categories we will be honoring and choose the people you think have made the biggest impact in our community and tell us why.
Those nominations already submitted are sealed and locked away for safe keeping.
By rescheduling this year’s Highlander Awards, it will also give readers a later deadline to submit nominations.
Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, June 7. Nominations can also be accepted by email to nominations@highlandsnewssun.com. Be sure to include your name and phone number in case more information is necessary. Handwritten nominations can be submitted by dropping them off or mailing them to Highlands News-Sun, 321 N. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring, FL 33870.
