SEBRING — After Deputy William J. Gentry Jr. died of a gunshot wound sustained while trying to solve a neighbor dispute, doctors saved his organs and tissue — per his request — and saved or improved the lives over 200 other people.
For that reason, and his general helpful attitude toward others while alive, serving as a deputy and a field training officer for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
His brother, Kevin — also a deputy — and mother, Susan, accepted the award tearfully, without giving a speech, but to a standing ovation from the more than 200 people in the room Thursday evening at the Highlander Awards event.
The event was held this year at Seven, the hotel on the hairpin at Sebring International Raceway.
Earlier, Tim Smolarick, vice president and group publisher of D-R Media, asked for recognition and got standing applause for first responders in police, fire and Emergency Medical Services; professionals in the medical field and veterans of the military, since they and their families had sacrificed so much for everyone else in the room.
“Veterans do not know Republican or Democrat. They just stand on the wall for our liberty,” Smolarick said. “We don’t treat them like they deserve. It occurs to me we ought to do something about that in our country.”
Smolarick also recognized elected officials: Bill Brantley of the Highlands County School Board, Don Elwell of the Highlands County Board of County Commission, and Debra Worley of the Lake Placid Town Council.
Of all the people who could have come out to join the community, he said, those three did so.
Presenters told why they enjoyed sponsoring awards and recognizing those who do good in Highlands County.
Kevin Roberts, chair of the Champion for Children Foundation Board, said he enjoys helping young people because they represent the future, and was happy to present the outstanding teenager award.
Jenny Cheek, general manager of Lakeshore Mall, said she decided to get more involved in the community when she returned to the mall as manager after a three-year absence and saw a sign in the office stating “We are community.”
However, in those three years, she couldn’t remember any involvement the mall had made with the community, and was determined to fix that.
She presented the 501©(3) Non-Profit of the Year award, and encouraged all non-profits to consider having their events at the mall.
And presenters from AdventHealth, the sponsor of the event, said they pride themselves on recognizing when people do good work. Karen Garner said they take every opportunity at AdventHealth to celebrate those in the medical field who give beyond shift duties to lift up patients and the community.
The presentations started with D-R Media Group Executive Editor Romona Washington telling how the selections went through two selection committees before picking three finalists from each category.
Awardees were as follows in the following categories, in alphabetical order:
Agriculture — Terri Bates.
Other finalists are Dr. Jacob Hinds and Jose R. Ibanez.
Educator — Mark A. Colbert.
Other finalists are Tim Bowers and Stacy Rockwood.
Female Coach — Stacey Pugh Clogston.
Other finalists are Jane Goodlett and Carolyn Shoemaker.
Financial Representative — Alan Holmes.
Other finalists are Ed Burnside and Jason Biance.
First Responder — Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler.
Other finalists are James Baker and Lance Duvall.
Male Coach — Tosin Awomewe.
Other finalists are Ed Brown and Princeton Harris.
Man of the Year — Tom Duncan.
Other finalists are Bill Brantley and Paul Scruton.
Nurse — Zoila Leon.
Other finalists are Monica Kelly and Cori Whitehouse.
Philanthropist — Bill Jarrett.
Other finalists are Vinod Thakkar and Alan Jay Wildstein.
Physician — Dr. Antonio Roa.
Other finalists are Dr. Syed Ahmed and Dr. George W. Ibrahim.
Real Estate — Laura Shirley.
Other finalists are Tom Barrett and Debra Worley.
Senior Citizen — Marge Schoofs.
Other finalists are Bob Dygert and Jerry Meisenheimer.
Surgeon — Dr. Thomas Shimshak.
Other finalists are Dr. Anthony Arciola and Dr. Placido Roquiz.
Teen — Amy Schlosser.
Other finalists are Lauren Chapman and Taylor Lilpop.
Veteran — The late Marvin Desselle.
Other finalists are Lionel LaGrow Jr. and John Vawter.
Volunteer — Lois Lewis.
Other finalists are Elsie Howe and Richard Trumble.
Woman of the Year — Eileen May.
Other finalists are Diana Albritton and Sandy Hinman.
501©(3) non-profit — Children’s Museum of the Highlands, represented by Kelly Dressel.
Other finalists are the Champion for Children Foundation, represented by Kevin Roberts, and the Highway Park Neighborhood Council, represented by Tiffany Green.
