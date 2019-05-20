SEBRING — Highlands County Boy Scouts saluted its supporters and presented its 2019 Distinguished Citizen Award to Highlands Superintendent of Schools Brenda Longshore at its annual awards dinner.
The Boy Scouts of America, Lake Region District, Highlands County, Friends of Scouting Committee, hosted its 20th annual “Friends of Scouting Soaring Eagle Dinner” Thursday evening at the Island View Lakefront Restaurant.
The event recognizes and honors community leaders who have made a substantial impact on Highlands County and its residents.
School Board Member Jan Shoop introduced Longshore and presented her with the award plaque.
Longshore noted that she was a Brownie and a Girl Scout and said she was thankful for the young scouts, their commitment to scouting and the support of their families.
She is thankful for the award and gladly accepts it, Longshore said.
Kaiden Shell, of the Webelos Cub Scouts Pack 846, spoke about his experiences in the Boy Scouts.
Malachi Gibbs, of the Explorer Post 2247, sponsored by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, spoke of how being an explorer has made a positive impact on his life.
Lake Region District Director Aaron Pickle said the fundraising campaign goal, to support scouting in Highlands County, is $25,000. They raised $15,000 toward that goal at the awards dinner.
The overall goal for the Lake Region District, which includes Highlands, Hardee and eastern Polk counties, is $73,000, he said.
Ford Heacock started the Friends of Scouting Dinner in 1999 and they have been honoring distinguished citizens since then and hope to continue the tradition, Pickle said.
Highlands County has about 250 scouts along with about 50 adult leaders and volunteers, Pickle noted.
Donations can be sent to: Boy Scouts of America, Greater Tampa Bay Area Council, 13228 N. Central Ave., Tampa, FL 33612, attention: Highlands County Scouting.
Also, for more information, call Pickle at 863-632-1934.
