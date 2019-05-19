SEBRING — Taylor Leigh Crutchfield took the first-place title in the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association’s National Alumni Western Reining competition in Syracuse, N.Y. recently and three days later graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a master of science in aeronautics degree.
Crutchfield explained she rode in the competition on a Friday (May 3) and then graduated the following Monday.
After qualifying through the regional shows, she advanced to one of the three semifinal competitions in the nation and she won in the semifinals in Ocala in March, which qualified her for the finals at the N.Y. State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.
In a reigning competition, the equestrian maneuvers their horse through a series of spins, circles and stops and the rider is judged on how well they complete those maneuvers, Crutchfield explained. But, in the IHSA shows the competitors are riding horses they have never rode before.
There is a random drawing 15 minutes prior to each class in the competition, which pairs each competitor with a horse.
After saddling up, you are walked into the arena without having any prior control of the horse before the start of the competition, Crutchfield said.
“It’s considered ‘jump riding,’ which means you are riding a horse that you essentially never ridden before,” she said. “It is not your horse; you are not trained in how to ride that specific horse and you have to figure it out as you go.”
Crutchfield had the highest combined score from both of the judges.
Her best friend, Holley Nicholson, who was also competing, won third-place at nationals in Alumni Reining and Crutchfield’s boyfriend, Jake Yacavone, also made the trip to N.Y. to provide support.
Crutchfield has been riding horses since she was 4 or 5 years old, but didn’t start practicing the reining discipline until 2017 so it is still relatively new to her.
“I really enjoy it; it’s a lot of fun because you get to go in and ride a pattern instead of a ‘rail class’ where you just trot on the rail,” she said.
Crutchfield will be starting her studies in the fall at the University of Central Florida for a master’s degree in business administration.
