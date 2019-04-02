SEBRING — The Highlands County Concert Band recognized its retiring director, Vic Anderson, and welcomed its new director, Tony Juliano.
Anderson recently celebrated his 80th birthday and announced his retirement from directing the Concert Band.
He was recognized for his dedication to the band for a total of 25 years, including 13 years as its director/conductor. His wife, Barbara Jean, had served as the band’s librarian for many years.
At the band’s final board meeting/banquet at the Island View Restaurant recently, Anderson passed the baton to the band’s new director/conductor, Juliano.
Juliano, who is in his first year as the Sebring High School band director, performed with the Concert Band as a Sebring High School student. He had rejoined the band for the recently completed season, playing the euphonium.
Juliano describes the Highlands County Concert Band as “joy-bringers” and “the keepers of tradition” in Highlands County.
“It is our pleasure and duty to continue the town band tradition that started as a movement in our nation back in 1880,” he said. “Playing music from memorable moments of patriotism, film and entertainment.
“Our mission as an ensemble is to perform at our highest standard of musical excellence for the enjoyment of all.”
The band is a mix of veteran players and talented young players who are in a high school band program.
The ensemble’s next season will begin with its first rehearsal a 7 p.m., Nov. 4, in the Sebring High School Band Room.
The Highlands County Concert Band’s new board of directors are in place for the upcoming season: President Joanne Hodges, Secretary Helen Moretto, Vice President Jim Wells, Treasurer Ann Metheny and members at large George Forester and Lynne Josselyn.
Three of the four students who received scholarships — Jordon Seedy, Jensen Sapp, and Juley Thompson — were present at the banquet. Michael Edgemon also received a scholarship.
