SEBRING — The 81st annual Highlands County Fair starts today with thrilling midway rides, charming beauty pageants, live animal auctions and several new entertainment options.
Cowtown USA offers children and adults alike the opportunity to milk cows and make butter and ice cream. “It’s an old-fashioned creamery,” Rachel Wolfe, from the Highlands County Fair Association, said. “It should be a lot of fun. It’s a great hands-on experience.”
“We’re trying to make it a more hands-on experience and help people learn about agriculture,” Wolfe said. The fair will also feature a miniature version of AgVenture. People will learn about citrus, poultry, beef and strawberries, she said.
Scott’s Crazy Comedy Magic Show and Tricky Dogs will stroll the midway and interact with people one on one, in addition to their normal shows. Tricky Dogs features five to six rescue dogs that have been trained to perform tricks. The act hopes to help people realize the potential of rescue dogs.
Eudora Farms Interactive Petting Zoo and Red Dragon Laser Tag will be back this year. “They were a big hit with everybody last year,” Wolfe said.
The live auction will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14. Large animals, such as hogs, steer, heifers and goat, will be sold at the auction.
Two bands will play on Saturday, Feb. 16, the last day of the fair. Black Bird Anthem will begin playing southern rock music at 2 p.m. and TC Carr and the Bolts of Blue will sing the blues starting at 8:30 p.m.
General admission is normally $8 per person, but children 10 and under are free with a paying adult. Several days offer discounted admission, including Monday when admission is just $1. Ticket sales for rides are also discounted on Monday. People can ride one ride for $1.
For people who want to ride an unlimited amount of rides, an armband is often the best option. However, prices for armbands vary based on the day people choose to go to the fair. This weekend armbands are $22 per person, but on Tuesday and Wednesday armbands are $11.
The Sebring High School baseball team will park people at the fairgrounds. The $3 parking fee is a fundraiser for the team, Athletic Director Jason Dewitt said. The football team will be earning money by providing overflow parking at the high school for $3.
Dear Friends; Due to an unfortunate medical emergency Mr TC Carr and the Bolts of Blue will be unable to perform this year at the Fair. The music schedule for Saturday Feb. 16th has been revised as follows:
From 2 pm to 5 pm on Saturday the 16th local legend Harry Havery, lead singer of the California ToeJam Band, will preform as a solo artist. Come hear Harry sing and play all your favorites, as only he can.
From 7 pm - 11 pm Blackbird Anthem will take the stage, preforming their original Southern Rock from their most recently released CD's. As a national touring act, Blackbird Anthem has appeared thru out the US and we are excited to welcome them to this years Fair. Thank you.
