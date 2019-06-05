When Highlands County will be impacted by high winds, the following shelters will be opened (primary). As these shelters approach capacity, a second tier of shelters will be opened (secondary).
AVON PARK
• Avon Park Recreation Center (primary) [is wind compliant] – 207 E. State St., Avon Park
• South Florida Community College – University Center (secondary) [is wind compliant] – 600 W. College Drive, Avon Park
• Avon Elementary School – Cafeteria (secondary) [is wind compliant] – 705 W. Winthrop, Avon Park
LAKE PLACID
• Lake Placid High School (primary) [is not wind compliant] – 202 Green Dragon Drive, Lake Placid
SEBRING
• Alan Jay Arena [Highlands County Fair Convention Center] (primary) [is wind compliant] – 781 Magnolia Ave., Sebring
• Sebring High School – Smith Center Multi-Use Auditorium (secondary) [is wind compliant] – 3514 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring
• Fred Wild Elementary School – Cafeteria (secondary) [is wind compliant] – 3550 Youth Care Lane, Sebring
• Woodlawn Elementary School – Cafeteria (secondary) [is wind compliant] – 817 Woodlawn Drive, Sebring
SPECIAL NEEDS
• Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center (primary) [is wind compliant] – 4509 George Blvd., Sebring
• Highlands County Health Department (secondary) – 7205 S. George Blvd., Sebring
For those who may need to go to the special needs shelter, the registration form can be found online at hcbcc.net under Emergency Management. Registration for Special Needs shelters begins new every year on March 1 and is required prior to activation for services. These shelters do not provide medical care such as a medical facility. No advanced medical equipment or staff will be available.
Currently, Highlands County does not have shelters that also accomodate pets. Registered service animals are required to be accepted at county shelters. Many hotels allow pets for an additional fee, so be sure to call ahead.
County shelters have rules and regulations you must follow. Check hcbcc.net for a link to those rules and regulations.
