LORIDA — Highlands County has always been an important participant in the annual Florida Cracker Trail Annual Cross-State Ride, which took place this year from Feb. 16-23. The ride, which is approximately 120 miles long, commemorates the birth and continuation of the cattle and horse industries by Florida’s settlers and their descendants.
Last Wednesday, 110 riders, most of them on horseback but a few in carriages, plus 30 support staff, arrived in Sebring. They entertained children at Cracker Trail Elementary School and then rode to Hickory Hammock Campground in Lorida where they spent the night. On Thursday they crossed into Okeechobee County, traveling along the 17-mile stretch from Hickory Hammock to Bass Ranch in Basinger. The last destination in Highlands County was the former Edna Pearce Lockett Estate in Lorida, where the riders had lunch.
Suzanne Park, a trail rider for the last 15 years and the Trail Boss for the last five years, said she appreciates the efforts of all the officials who helped make the passage through Highlands County a success. She especially commended Fred Tagtmeier of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for insuring the riders’ safety and for keeping the traffic flowing on the roads, particularly U.S. Highway 98. Tagtmeier, who is an Agricultural Detective for the Sheriff’s Office, has been assigned to the event for the past 14 years and was assisted this year by deputy sheriffs Allison Hinkle and Nathan Nichols.
Park said she is also very grateful to Lake Placid resident Butch Thompson, for the wonderful improvements that have been made at the former Edna Pearce Lockett Estate in the last two years. Thompson bought the 16-acre property at auction in 2017 from the South Florida Water Management District, which had let the property deteriorate considerably during the 20-plus years it had tried unsuccessfully to find a buyer.
“As long as I’ve been involved, we’ve been stopping here for lunch,” Park said. “It’s a great location, but for many years we had safety concerns about the condition of the buildings, the trees, and the grounds.” When Thompson bought it, Park also had concerns about whether the trail riders would be allowed back on the grounds.
Not only has Thompson welcomed the trail riders, but he also has made the grounds much safer. He has removed structurally unsound buildings and repaired and restored other buildings. He has removed weeds from the overgrown and unkempt grounds as well as some large oak trees and tree branches destroyed in Hurricane Irma.
The riders can enjoy lunch in much greater comfort too. Thompson has installed a pavilion with picnic tables, electricity with a fan and added a well. Along the top of a fence, he temporarily rigged up a pipe with holes spaced throughout and water running through the pipe, so that riders could wash their hands. He also set up a special tented V.I.P. area, so members of the Pearce family and other guests could watch the event.
The Florida Cracker Trail Annual Cross-State Ride traditionally begins at a site just east of Bradenton and ends with a parade through downtown Ft. Pierce. Other overnight destinations include Kibler Ranch, East Manatee County; Bar Crescent S Ranch, West Hardee County; Parker Place, Zolfo Springs; Kahn Ranch, East Hardee County; and Adams Ranch West, East Okeechobee County.
