SEBRING — Something Floridians already know has been confirmed by the American Lung Association’s annual State of the Air report for 2019.
Floridians rarely, if ever, have to deal with sooty or smoggy skies, and Highlands County residents — aside from the occasional wildfire or controlled burn — have had no soot or smog at all over the last three years, according to the report.
Highlands got an “A” with no high ozone days at all.
The study didn’t measure levels for soot/smoke for Highlands County because there are no monitoring stations in the county for those pollutants.
Florida cities that ranked among the cleanest in the nation for ozone pollution included the Sebring/Avon Park area, Crestview/Fort Walton Beach/Destin area, Palm Bay/Melbourne/Titusville area and Tallahassee.
For low year-round particle pollution, the Palm Bay/Melbourne/Titusville area, the Gainesville/Lake City area and the North Port/Sarasota area ranked among the cleanest.
For short-term pollution, the Cape Coral-Fort Myers-Naples area, Gainesville-Lake City area, North Port-Sarasota area, Orlando-Lakeland-Deltona area, Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville area, Pensacola area and Tallahassee ranked cleanest.
Of Florida counties that measured particle pollution (soot) over the last three years, grades were as follows:
• Alachua County — A
• Brevard County — A
• Broward County — A
• Dual County — B
• Escambia County — A
• Hillsborough County — A
• Lee County — A
• Leon County — A
• Miami-Dade County — B
• Orange County — A
• Palm Beach County — A
• Pinellas County — A
• Polk County — A
• Sarasota County — A
• Seminole County — A
• Volusia County — A
County grades for ground-level ozone (smog) were:
• Alachua County — B
• Baker County — A
• Bay County — A
• Brevard County — A
• Broward County — C
• Collier County — A
• Columbia County — A
• Duval County — B
• Escambia County — C
• Flagler County — A
• Highlands County — A
• Hillsborough County — D
• Holmes County — A
• Indian River County — B
• Lake County — C
• Lee County — B
• Leon County — A
• Liberty County — A
• Manatee County — B
• Marion County — B
• Martin County — B
• Miami-Dade County — C
• Okaloosa County — A
• Orange County — C
• Osceola County — B
• Palm Beach County — B
• Pasco County — C
• Pinellas County — B
• Polk County — C
• Santa Rosa County — A
• Sarasota County — C
• Seminole County — B
• St. John’s County — B
• Volusia County — A
• Wakulla County — A
The study states that out of Highlands County’s 102,883 residents 17,876, or roughly 16%, are younger than 18, while 35,789 or 33% are 65 years or older.
Of those under 18, 1,309 have pediatric asthma. Out of the rest, 6,185 have adult asthma.
Out of the entire total Highlands population, 7,822 have chronic obstructive pulmonary (lung) disease, 57 have lung cancer, 10,841 have cardiovascular disease and 11,260 have diabetes.
A little less than a fifth of Highlands population — 20,051 — are estimated to live in poverty, the study states.
