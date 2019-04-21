SEBRING — Through economic challenges and hurricanes to periods of prosperity and growth, Highlands County’s public schools have experienced enrollment ups and downs during the past 20 years, but an overall increase in students.
The School Board of Highlands County’s student enrollment increased about 10 percent in 20 years from 11,252 in the 1997-98 school year to 12,394 in the 2017-18 school year.
Over that 20-year period, there were 12 years with enrollment increases and eight years with enrollment decreases including five consecutive years of enrollment decreases starting with the 2007-08 school year, after the economy faltered when Florida was hit especially hard due to a decline in the housing/real estate market.
The increase in Hispanic students has been driving the overall student population growth in Highlands County while offsetting a drop in the number of black and white students attending district schools.
The district experienced a significant two-year growth spurt of 645 students from 2002-03 to 2004-05 and an increase of 1,426 students over seven years (ending with the 2006-07 school year).
The district added portable classrooms to cope with the growth and then borrowed $45 million in 2006 for school construction.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said recently, “We had over 200 portables on our campuses that is why we built a new elementary school [Memorial Elementary]; we built [classroom] wings at our secondary schools except Sebring Middle and we finished the Kindergarten Learning Center as well.
The district converted a supermarket/shopping center into the Kindergarten Learning Center which opened in August 2007.
The $45 million loan was refinanced a few years ago with a lower interest rate and it will be paid off in 2032, Averyt said.
Hill-Gustat Middle School opened in the fall of 1996 with an average enrollment of about 550 students in its first year. It’s enrollment grew to about 670 students in 2008 when its new classroom wing opened.
Hill-Gustat Middle Principal Christ Doty said enrollment has gone up since last year. The year started with around 735, but is down to about 710.
The school has not had a portable classroom since the two-story classroom wing was built, Doty said.
The district appears headed for a decrease of 130 students for the current school year, according to Averyt.
The district’s racial makeup in 2001 included: 59.3% white, 20.2% black and 17.8% Hispanic.
In 2007 the racial makeup showed that white enrollment dropped to 53% and black enrollment fell to 17.8% of the total enrollment as the number of Hispanic students increased to account for 24.3% of the district’s students.
The February 2019 enrollment survey shows white enrollment accounts for 40.7% of the student body, Hispanic 35.7% and black 16.9%.
At the elementary level, the February Hispanic enrollment of 2,253 was just 8 students less than the white enrollment of 2,261.
From 1999 to 2018, Florida’s population increased about 43% from 14.91 million to 21.3 million.
Highlands County’s population grew by about 37% from 74,918 in 1998 to an estimated 102,883 in 2017.
