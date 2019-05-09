SEBRING — For most Highlands County 4-H members, the 4-H year starts Sept. 1, but not for the Highlands Youth Citrus Project exhibitors. Just as all citrus growers in the industry know, growing the state’s official state fruit is a yearlong responsibility.
April kicked off the annual 4-H project for the 2019-2020 4-H year as the exhibitors were still wrapping up the 2018-2019 year. More than 50 youth registered for the project this year and will spend nearly a year raising their Valencia citrus trees provided by Lyke’s Bothers Inc. to exhibit and sell at the 2020 Highlands County Fair in February. If you are interested in purchasing one, the citrus trees will be on display at the silent auction the entire week of the fair.
This year they will be using the Tree Defender covers again. Last year’s trial proved a success with 100% of the lab results coming back negative for citrus greening, also known as HLB. Years past, the citrus trees were all sprayed with imidacloprid insecticide spray. The psyllid bug that transfers greening to the trees have begun to become unaffected by the spray.
For more information on the Highlands Youth Citrus Tree Project or if you would like to become a supporter of our program, contact Highlands County’s 4-H Program Assistant Alexis Cooper at the Highlands County Extension Office at 863-402-6540.
