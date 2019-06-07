SEBRING — A survey shows some school districts have not complied with all the state required safety and security measures, but The School Board of Highlands County reports it is in full compliance.
After a state commission found out Wednesday that nearly 200 schools — including many charter schools — have not had armed security as required by state law, commissioners urged the Florida Department of Education to “name names and name people” to try to force compliance.
Within two hours, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran agreed to publicly name non-compliant school districts at a news conference if they do not comply with all school-safety mandates by Aug. 1.
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission’s outrage about non-compliance was fueled after it learned the results of a survey conducted by the state, in which school districts answered with the promise of anonymity. The survey showed that 10 of Florida’s 67 school districts failed to have full-time guards or law-enforcement officers at every school this year.
In seven of those 10 districts, the lack of armed security has been at charter schools, Office of Safe Schools Director Damien Kelly said. In two of the districts, it has been at a combination of charter and traditional public schools. In one district, it was at a small school program.
The results of the survey also showed that 21 districts have schools that do not conduct active-assailant drills at least one time a month, as required by law. Twenty-seven districts also reported that not every classroom door with a window has an opaque covering, which could be pulled down if a shooting happens.
The survey also noted that seven districts did not have policies or procedures that required all classroom doors be locked when occupied by students.
Highlands Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said Thursday, “We are fully compliant with all statutory requirements in regards to safety.
“We have a monthly active shooter drill at all locations. We do not call it ‘active shooter’ drill to students, but we are practicing our lockdown procedures and the ABCs (Avoid/Barricade/Counter),” he said.
Each month focuses on a component of the ABCs, Lethbridge said. And schools also practice an entire scenario that encompasses the whole drill as well.
“It is our written procedure that all classroom doors are locked at all times,” he said. Administration and school resource officers (SROs) check the classroom doors to make sure that individuals are compliant. The vast majority of our instructional staff are doing a great job.
Typically when SROs or administration find a door open, it points to a mechanical issue of the door, Lethbridge noted. A work order is completed and a repair is made so that the door continues to operate as intended.
The window covering is a best practice and it is encouraged, he said. That is not a statutory requirement. The majority of the district’s schools have this in place and utilize this concept on their campus where it makes sense.
“We have worked closely with law enforcement to identify the safest area in each room on our school campuses,” he said.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.