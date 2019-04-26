Running the exercise

In this August 2018 file photo, Highlands County sheriff’s deputies meet with officials from Highlands County Emergency Medical Services and the Highlands County School District as part of a table-top exercise to practice plans in the event of an active shooter at a local school.

 FILE PHOTO

SEBRING — As legislation moves forward to allow teachers to be armed, The School Board of Highlands County continues its opposition on the controversial safety measure.

Thus far, 25 of the state’s 67 districts have said they will arm teachers if the law is passed expanding the “guardian” provision, which would give school districts the option to arm teachers as a measure of campus defense.

The guardian program was created last year allowing other school staff members to be armed if districts approve.

On Tuesday, the Senate passed SB 7030 by a 22-17 vote, which includes the expanded guardian provision. The legislation includes recommendations made by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which was formed by the Legislature last year after a gunman killed 17 students and faculty members at the Parkland school.

Highlands Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said the district’s position has not changed.

“Our position has been that we truly want our teachers to concentrate on teaching and educating,” he said. “We have a great partnership with our local law enforcement and have them leading with what they have been trained in, which is security.”

In talking with different school districts and different safety specialists there are some who have the philosophy that the more individuals who are armed on campus the better, Lethbridge said. They are looking to train as many as they can and have individuals armed, including teachers or other staff members such as deans.

But, many other districts have not implemented any part of the guardian program, he said. Some legislators believe that all districts should have the guardian program running, instead of it being an option for districts.

In a statement after the Tuesday vote, Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, said, “This legislation continues our efforts to proactively enhance coordination between education, law enforcement, and community mental-health resources to ensure at-risk students receive the help they need before a tragedy occurs.”

Sen. Lori Berman, D-Lantana, voiced concerns with arming teachers.

“I am very fearful about changing the program this year,” she said. “I worry about the logistics of this program; do the teachers carry the gun on their person? What happens in recess? Will children be able to get it?”

Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Bartow, voted “yes” on SB 7030.

The News Services of Florida contributed to this report.

