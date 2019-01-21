SEBRING — After years of being considered non-compliant with the Class Size requirements, the School Board of Highlands County is technically in compliance and faces no monetary penalties.
When the Class Size Amendment was approved by voters in in 2002 it limited the class size in core subjects such as English, math and science to the following: 18 students in prekindergarten through grade three; 22 students in grades four through eight and 25 students in grades nine through 12.
The requirements were phased in with averages until 2010-11 school year when every class had to meet the requirements.
But, the “schools of choice” program, implemented by lawmakers in 2013, operates with a less strict school-wide average for the class size measurement.
Highlands is operating under the “schools of choice” program, Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said Tuesday so Class Size compliance is calculated by a school-wide average.
The district does have classes that are out of compliance, but it will not face any penalties, he said.
In January 2018, Highlands News-Sun reported that finding and hiring enough teachers and certified substitutes/classroom assistants continued to be challenge for the School Board of Highlands County.
That shortage of educators led to the district facing another monetary penalty for non-compliance with the requirements of the state’s Class Size maximums.
A year ago, on school-wide average, the district was out of compliance at three schools — The Kindergarten Learning Center, Lake Country Elementary and Lake Placid Middle.
The district’s penalty for not meeting the Class Size requirements in 2016-17 was $81,591.
Statewide, the number of classrooms and schools failing to meet the Class Size maximums increased in 2018, despite an increasing number of districts measured for compliance on a school-wide average rather than by every classroom.
“Controlled open enrollment” is the “schools of choice” option offered in Highlands, which allows a parent to enroll his or her child in and transport his or her child to any public school that has not reached capacity.
The Highlands District had 62 open enrollment transfer requests for the 2018-19 school year.
