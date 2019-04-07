SEBRING — The numbers are quite different between the two legislative bodies with the Florida Senate’s proposed budget more generous toward K-12 education than the House’s budget.
The Senate wants to increase funding in the Florida Education Finance Program (FEFP), the main source of money for public schools, by $1.1 billion. The House is proposing a $579.3 million increase. That translates to a 4.71% increase per student in the Senate, and a 2.75% increase per student in the House.
Highlands Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said the district is supporting the Senate’s budget.
Last year the K-12 finance program included additional money for some school districts, which provided a little over $1 million to Highlands, he noted. It was called a compression allocation.
About 30 districts received a total of about $57 million for 2018-19 from the Compression Allocation.
The big difference is the Compression Allocation is in the Senate’s budget, but not in the House budget, Averyt said.
The Compression Allocation assists districts with a lower tax base that results in a lower funding level per student.
The FEFP shows the .748 millage Compression provides a supplement to districts that levy the full .748 mills (discretionary millage) and generate less than the state average per student.
About 30 other districts also received the extra funding from the state.
Highlands School Board Member Isaac Durrance was in Tallahassee this past week to become certified as a new school board member through the Florida School Boards Association and to meet with legislators during the legislative session.
“Just trying to get as much as we can for our students and to provide the best services to our community,” he said.
Along with meeting area state legislators Sen. Ben Albritton and Rep. Cary Pigman, Durrance met Melody Bell, whose district includes DeSoto and Hardee counties and part of Polk County.
State Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran spoke to a group he was with, Durrance noted.
“We are halfway through the legislative session and this will be the time when they [legislators] start negotiating to get as much as we can for our kids,” he said.
Along with an overall higher amount of K-12 education funding, the Senate budget has more funding for districts to improve school safety and security, Durrance noted.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.^p
