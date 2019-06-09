SEBRING — School bus drivers are needed for the upcoming school year with the district hoping to find more than a dozen applicants with good driving records who are ready to fill the important role of getting kids safely to and from school.
Transportation Director David Solomon said they are recruiting for the upcoming school year and could use 15 more bus drivers.
Signs are up outside schools seeking drivers and the Transportation Department has two school buses with banners parked in high traffic areas serving as billboards with the message that the district needs drivers.
Solomon said the district has a bus at the intersection of Stryker Road and U.S. 27 and another in the Lake Placid area with the driver opening message.
The district will have bus driver training classes throughout the summer, he said.
Drivers must have or obtain a CDL Class B license with P (passenger) and S (school bus) endorsement
For the qualified applicants, the district provides a 40-hour training class that includes 20 hours of driving.
Due to the driver shortage, the high school diploma requirement was removed from the position a few years ago, but the on- and off-road training and competency testing requirements continue for the position along with the requirement of a good driving record and passing a criminal background check.
Full-time bus operators work a minimum of 4.5 hours per day for 185 days. The starting pay for bus drivers is $12.93 per hour.
The 2019-20 work year for bus operators is Aug. 5, 2019 through May 22, 2020.
For more information on becoming a school bus driver call 863-471-5764.
