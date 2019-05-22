SEBRING — Graduation Day for seniors in The School Board of Highlands County’s three high schools is coming up this weekend with one ceremony on Friday and two on Saturday.
The Avon Park High School graduation will be at 7 p.m. Friday at South Florida State College in the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts.
The Sebring High School graduation will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Alan Jay Arena, 781 Magnolia Ave., Sebring.
The Lake Placid High School graduation will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at South Florida State College in the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts.
Sebring High has 339 seniors, according to Principal Kim Ervin.
Avon Park High is expecting 220 seniors to walk in the ceremony.
The class history speech will be given by Sophia Perry, class president and the commencement speech will be given by Amy Schlosser, according to APHS math teacher Penny Jahna.
Graduation coach Sherri Crow shared information about Avon Park High School’s mentoring program to help struggling students graduate.
The one-to-one mentoring program assisted 45 at-risk students, who had been identified by guidance counselors as not having all of the criteria to graduate on time.
These students were paired with a staff member on campus who met with them weekly to encourage students to find solutions to failing grades, decrease absenteeism, attend weekly free tutoring sessions at school, and focus on completion of online classes, Crow said.
“Our mentoring program is funded through a two-year grant, however, our goal is to sustain and grow this support through peer mentors and staff once the grant expires this year,” she said.
