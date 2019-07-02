SEBRING — A summary of the Florida Standards Assessment results, reading and math, show no improvement for Highlands, while the state edged up and the other area districts improved.
Regarding the English language arts FSA, grades 3-10, statewide, the percentage in Level 3 or above improved from 54% in 2018 to 55% in 2019.
Highlands remained at 46% for both 2018 and 2019.
Area districts showed the following improvement on the ELA FSA, grades 3-10, from 2018 to 2019:
• DeSoto — 32% to 34%
• Glades — 44% to 45%
• Hardee — 46% to 48%
• Hendry — 41% to 43%
• Okeechobee — 43% to 45%
On the math FSA and end-of-course exams, grades 3-8, statewide the percentage in Level 3 or above increased from 60% in 2018 to 61% in 2019.
Highlands remained at 53% for 2018 and 2019.
While DeSoto’s scores were among the lowest in the state, all the area districts (except Highlands), in the Heartland Educational Consortium, improved in math from 2018 to 2019:
• DeSoto — 38% to 40%
• Glades — 52% to 56%
• Hardee — 57% to 62%
• Hendry — 47% to 49%
• Okeechobee — 57% to 60%
The highest grade level for the English language arts assessment, 10th grade, shows area districts far below the state average of 53% at Level 3 or above.
Highlands has 43% at Level 3 or above, which includes 35% at Avon Park High School, 41% at Lake Placid High School and 50% percent at Sebring High School.
DeSoto tied with Hamilton for the lowest in the state at only 17% in Level 3 or above on the 10th-grade ELA. DeSoto had zero percent in Level 5 and only 3% in Level 4.
The 10th-grade ELA FSA, Level 3 or above percentages for area districts, follows: Glades 29%, Hardee 44%, Hendry 38% and Okeechobee 46%.
At the elementary level, on the fifth-grade ELA, Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School overshadowed the state and district with 63% at Level 3 or above compared to 45% for the Highlands District and 56% statewide.
The percentage in Level 3 or above on the ELA at the other Highlands elementary schools, follows: Avon 48%, Cracker Trail 46%, Fred Wild 37%, Lake Country 44%, Lake Placid 45%, Memorial 38%, Park 44% and Woodlawn 43%.
Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced improved state assessment results and highlighted the later, shorter spring testing window that enabled students to spend more time in the classroom learning and teachers more time teaching.
For the first time this spring, the administration of statewide assessments followed the requirements outlined in House Bill 7069 from the 2017 legislative session, which called for testing later in the school year over fewer days to maximize student learning. Specifically, compared to the school year (2016-17) prior to the passage of the law.
