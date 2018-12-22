SEBRING — The Highlands County graduation rate improved significantly outpacing the statewide gains, but still lags in the percentage of students who earn a diploma according to the rate tally.
Gov. Rick Scott announced that Florida’s high school graduation rate has reached a 15-year high, according to data released by the Florida Department of Education.
For the 2017-18 school year, Florida’s statewide graduation rate rose to 86.1 percent, an increase of 3.8 percentage points over last year, and 17.1 percentage points since the school year before Gov. Scott took office.
The Highlands graduation rate increased 5.6 percentage points from 71.6 percent for the 2016-17 school year to 77.2 percent for the 2017-18 school year.
Highlands’ three high schools all experienced an increase in the percentage of students who graduate with Avon Park High School having the largest increase of 10.6 percentage points from 65.4 percent in the 2016-17 school year to 76.0 percent in the 2017-18 school year.
Sebring High School increased 4.1 percentage points from 75.3 percent to 79.4 percent.
Though Lake Placid High School had the smallest increase with 2.5 percentage points, from 77.0 percent to 79.5 percent, it continues to have the highest graduation rate among the county’s three public high schools.
Among the Heartland area districts, Hendry had the highest graduation rate at 83.8 percent, DeSoto’s rate fell by 2.9 percentage points to 60.9 percent, which is the lowest in the state. Hardee had 80.2 percent, Okeechobee 76.9 percent, Glades 70.9 percent, and Polk 80.4 percent.
Scott said, “I am proud to announce that Florida’s high school graduation rate has once again risen and has reached an all-time high. Access to quality public education played a critical role in my life, and as a father and grandfather, it has always been important to me that every Florida student has the opportunity to pursue their goals and achieve the American Dream.”
Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart said, “I could not be more proud of Florida’s students and their educators who have demonstrated unrivaled dedication to excellence. As commissioner, I vowed to be a voice for the voiceless, and that often meant advocating for minority and low-income students whose performance historically fell below that of their white counterparts.
“Today’s announcement is particularly important because it not only shows across-the-board progress, it highlights success in closing the achievement gap and leveling the playing field for all students,” Stewart said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.