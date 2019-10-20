SEBRING — After months of diligence and dedication, Highlands Lakeside Theatre (formerly known as Highlands Little Theatre) is excited to officially announce the launch of our newly designed website and introduce you to our new look. Visit us at HighlandsLAKESIDETheatre.org.
We wanted to make the new website faster, easier to navigate, and more user-friendly. Through collaborative performance, a positive thinking mindset and a solution-oriented approach we’re proud of the result. Thank you to everyone who has participated on this project.
Our visitors will find an easier way to learn about our shows, events, volunteer opportunities, general theatre information, and much more. The new website coincides with our 45th Anniversary, our new business name and brand identity, and helps to fulfill our mission of providing theatre for the community by the community.
Our current and prospective patrons and volunteers will find a snapshot about our events on the homepage of our website, along with links to the calendar of events, and useful information. There’s a whole host of smaller but important changes, all to make your experience of the Highlands Lakeside Theatre website that much better for you.
Browse the show archive, peruse playbills from past seasons, become a member or brush up on your theatre etiquette. You can also sign up for our Audience newsletter to have announcements delivered right to your inbox.
When we started the project we had big ideas, from making the brand more visible to recognizing advertising partners and sponsors, to making information easier to locate without missing important content. We think we have delivered on those goals, and hope you will agree. We would like to thank our web designer Get Fish Slapped who have been a fantastic partner and helped us achieve those objectives.
Highlands Little Theatre, Incorporated, doing business as Highlands Lakeside Theatre, is a 501 c 3 not-for-profit arts organization, producing live theatre with local volunteer talent both on stage and off. New volunteers are welcome at any time. There are many programs at HLT to serve all ages and walks of life, from childhood to retirement and beyond. Mentoring is provided for novices in all areas of interest.
Contact Vanessa Logsdon at HLTSebring@gmail.com for more information about joining.
