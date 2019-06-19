SEBRING — Today’s edition of our newspaper is the first of our newly repackaged News and Sports sections.
As we explained Sunday, the repackaged sections are the result of a recent survey of our readers. Reviewing the more than 300 surveys gave us this opportunity to make some suggested adjustments to our newspaper. In today’s edition, you will receive all of your news and all of your sports in two sections of the Highlands News-Sun. The separate news and sports sections will include local, state and national reports.
Going forward, the daily news section will also include the local obituaries and viewpoints, as well as weather and the Money Market.
The daily sports section will also include a page of scores from around the nation.
No longer will you receive Today’s Woman, Today’s Flavor, Adventure Out and Faith & Family. The local content from those sections will now move to Around Town, which will continue to be a separate section on Wednesday.
Also making up the Wednesday publication will be the ever popular and informative Highlands Health section. This week’s Highlands Health that published on Monday is included in today’s Highlands Health section along with additional health-related information.
The daily publications on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday will consist of two comprehensive sections — news and sports.
Your Sunday publication will continue with four sections of news, sports, real estate information and business news. The only difference going forward will be that state and national news and sports will be found in your Highlands News-Sun, not in separate sections.
Your daily comics and puzzles that you are so fond of will continue to be found in the Highlands News-Sun, and your Sunday Funnies will continue to be included in your Sunday publication.
We have had more than a few concerns voiced about the content of The News Wire section, and have heard several complaints about high school sports from areas that are not in Highlands County. Those two sections will no longer be part of your daily publication.
We have taken a close look at those concerns, as well as the results of our survey, and while we can’t control the news, we can have better control of the stories we will provide our readers.
