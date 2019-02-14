SEBRING — Highlands News-Sun and Kiss Radio are partnering to enhance their advertising services for the businesses of Highlands County while also providing timely local news and information to the community.
D-R Media VP & Group Publisher Tim Smolarick said, “Our overall objective is to continue to provide quality information to the residents of Highlands County and successful advertising to the businesses in Highlands County. We feel partnering with this radio station gives us a new and exciting way to do just that.”
Kiss 107.5 FM and 1390 AM Stereo owner Frankie Grover said he is excited to be working with Highlands News-Sun in a partnership that will benefit both the radio station and newspaper.
Highlands News-Sun Executive Editor Romona Washington said the partnership will provide Highlands News-Sun an opportunity to provide local news to the KISS Radio audience while encouraging listeners to inform the newspaper about the issues that are important to them.
Highlands News-Sun Advertising Director Cliff Yeazel said, “We are excited for the opportunity to get another advertising avenue for our already successful clients.”
KISS 107.5, WFHT FM and 1390 AM Stereo, Central Florida’s urban radio station, features Frankie Grover from 6-10 a.m. weekdays with the best of Top 40, R&B and Blues.
KISS delivers a unique mix of music with programs featuring motown, hip hop, funk, pop, old school and soft R&B, plus reggae, jazz and world beats.
