SEBRING — The Highlands County Board of County Commission met Tuesday to talk about a wide array of issues. The commissioners discussed such items as tourist development, postcard murals, and various budget amendments. One item on the agenda, however, has one resident fighting mad.
“It’s illegal,” Marion Degnan said. “You cannot start renting out that building and restrict access in the middle of possible legal opposition from me and others.”
The building Degnan refers to is the community clubhouse in Highlands Park Estates, a community located east of downtown Lake Placid.
“It’s platted for Highlands Park Estates, not the general public,” she said. “This is your warning.”
Visibly frustrated, Degnan handed multiple copies of a legal notice of intent during the county meeting Tuesday morning. She contends the board is violating Florida statute in that it cannot rent out Lake Placid’s Highlands Park Estates clubhouse for public use and then simultaneously restrict access for community members who have already foot the bill. She said the county is wrong for expecting Highlands Park Estates residents to pay additional deposits and insurance for events and circumstances that clearly do not benefit those who live there.
“Our access is restricted already,” Degnan said. “This building is paid for by our benefit dollars, not the general fund.”
Gloria Rybinski, Highlands County’s public information officer, said it’s common practice to use special benefit taxes for improvements and public use. She cited areas such as DeSoto and Lake June have already also done the same.
“She’s the only one who has a problem with it,” Rybinski said, referring to Degnan. “She just doesn’t want anyone there that isn’t from that community.
“We don’t think her claim is legitimate, but we’re looking into it,” Rybinski said.
The commission’s next meeting is schedule for 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 18.
