SEBRING — It wouldn’t surprise too many people who spend a good deal of time in Highlands County that the area remains a center of agriculture for Florida.
It may surprise some who don’t operate in agriculture that the average cost of a farm in Highlands runs just under $1.5 million — $1.48 million — with an average price per acre of $3,906.
That acre price may not sound like much to a commercial or residential landowner or developer, but consider that price makes staying in agriculture more attractive in Highlands County than a county like Indian River, where agricultural land is $5,745 per acre, or Hillsborough County, where land sells for twice that: $11,678 per acre.
These are just some of the statistics released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday with its 2017 Census of Agriculture, a report designed to give the pulse of agriculture operations throughout the country.
Local officials have said even the best USDA reports, whether the agriculture census or the monthly citrus crop prediction, are snapshots subject to any changes that occur after surveys are taken.
Ray Royce, executive director of Highlands County Citrus Growers Association — which shares prominence with the Highlands County Cattlemens’ Association as representing the two largest agriculture interests in the county — said statistics from the USDA “run a year-and-a-half behind” current situations.
For example, sales prices for Florida citrus land have gone up, leading some to speculate large growers will pick up more land and smaller growers will quit. Royce has, instead, seen all growers planting more trees in viable groves to ramp up production in what might be a rebound year.
One grower, he said, has expressed concern that citrus nurseries, also hurt by Hurricane Irma, may not be able to keep up with current demand for more trees.
Based on the 2017 stats, the USDA counts 989 farms in Highlands County covering 375,798 acres, and averaging 380 acres each.
The median size is 20 acres, the agriculture census states.
Smaller farms are among the most numerous:
• Farms one to nine acres — 261.
• Farms 10-49 acres — 396.
• Farms 50-179 acres — 161.
• Farms 180-499 acres — 75.
• Farms 500-999 acres — 36.
• Farms 1,000 or more acres — 60.
The total market value of all agricultural products sold, according to the agriculture census, is $196.7 million, with an average per farm of $198,865.
Crops, including nurseries and greenhouse crops, add up to $142.5 million.
Livestock, poultry and their products, have a market value of $5.34 million, the agriculture census states.
Highlands County 603 ranches and dairies have 85,875 cattle and calves. Of those:
• 522 farms have 45,254 beef cows.
• Fourteen dairies have 6,114 milk cows.
USDA states 365 farms sold 46,188 cows/calves, based on the 2017 data.
The 34 farms with hogs and pigs counted 391 animals for the 2017 census. Of those, 20 farms sold 967 animals — a quirk in the numbers that is not readily explained.
The data also had 26 farms with a total 417 sheep and lambs, 99 chicken farms with 8,840 egg layers and four farms selling broilers and other meat chickens, at a volume of 112 .
On the report, 109 local farms do receive government payments, for a total of $2.47 million.
Total farm production expenses for Highlands County add up to $178.1 million, the 2017 report states, with an average cost of $180,068 per farm.
