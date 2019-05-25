SEBRING — It was goodbyes and celebrations on the last day of school Friday for the School Board of Highlands County, which ended the 2018-19 school year with an early release day on Friday.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said, “We have seen many positive things happen in our schools over the course of the year. We watched students celebrate academic success as well as accomplishments in sports, clubs and many different organizations. They volunteered thousands of hours in our community.
“We have had a really good year and just want to thank all the students for working hard and the families that we are serving and their dedication to our schools. It is a team effort.”
Community members have stepped up to serve as mentors to make a very positive impact in the schools by working with students every week, she said.
“I am just so thankful for the teachers who choose Highlands County,” Longshore said. “Teachers today can work anywhere in the nation. Every state is needing teachers to come and teach, so for our educators who have chosen Highlands County I am so thankful for them.
“I am so happy that they have followed their calling to work in education and that they chose to do so in Highlands County.”
Longshore said she would be attending a few banquets and noted that in the evening [Friday evening] she would be at the Avon Park High School graduation. Also, she will be attending the Sebring High School and Lake Placid High School graduations today.
“It will be a great end to the school year,” Longshore said.
At Cracker Trail Elementary School, Principal Richard Kogelschatz, Assistant Principal Sarah Brooker and some school staff appeared ready to “rock out” on the last day of school as they were dressed in a “rock star” theme.
Kogelschatz explained, “CT [Cracker Trail] Rock Stars” was the school’s theme from the start of the school year so they were closing out the end of the “2018-19 CT World Tour.
“It has been a great year; It has been great working with Mrs. Brooker, she is a great partner; we are looking forward to a great summer and a great 2019-2020,” he said.
