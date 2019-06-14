SEBRING — State data tracking excessive student absences from school shows Highlands County close to the statewide average of the percentage of students who missed 21 or more days of school in 2017-18.
But, the county-by-county numbers show many districts with an alarming number of students with a high number of absences.
Statewide 11.3%, and in Highlands 12.0%, of the students were absent 21 or more days in the 2017-18 school year.
Collier County had the lowest percentage with 5.7% and Liberty County had the highest in the state with 28.9 percent.
The Hardee School District had the lowest percentage (11.3%,) in the Heartland, of students with 21 or more days of absences — DeSoto, 14.6 percent; Glades, 21.0%; Hendry, 16.7%; and Okeechobee, 14.3%.
A check of some of the state’s larger districts shows the following percentages for 21 or more days of absences: Broward, 11.2%; Miami-Dade, 10.7%; Duval, 16.8%; Hillsborough, 10.3%; Orange, 12.6%; Polk, 9.4% and Pinellas, 13.4%.
Concerning unexcused absences, The School Board of Highlands County is in the process of developing revisions to its attendance policies, which includes the district seeking criminal prosecution of the parents who fail to comply.
According to the proposed policy revision, when a student exhibits a pattern of nonattendance and the parent refuses to participate with the school’s strategies to resolve the issue, the superintendent may seek “criminal prosecution of the parent for noncompliance with compulsory school attendance.”
The current policy states when a student has at least five unexcused absences within a calendar month or 10 unexcused absences within 90 days the teacher shall report to the principal that the child may be exhibiting a pattern of nonattendance.
If the school’s child study team finds a pattern of nonattendance, a meeting with the parent must be scheduled to identify potential remedies.
The new language in the policy refers to parents who do not cooperate with the child study team’s strategies to improve student attendance.
The revised policy also includes a large new section concerning home-schooled students, including the requirement of a student portfolio to be reviewed by the “home education review committee.”
If the parent fails to provide a portfolio to the committee, the superintendent will terminate the home education program and require the parent to enroll the child, within three days, in a “regular school attendance” option that meets state requirements.
The parent will be notified a number of times about the school attendance requirements.
If the parent still refuses to cooperate or enroll the child in school, the district superintendent shall take steps to bring “criminal prosecution against the parent,” the revised policy states.
