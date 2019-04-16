Tea Party flag wave photo

Highlands Tea Party Chairman John Nelson (left) and Steve Disano stood out on the corner of U.S. 27 and Sparta Road on Monday as part of the group’s Choose Freedom Flag Wave. Tea Party groups all over the country held similar gatherings.

 ROBERT MILLER/STAFF

SEBRING — Those driving down U.S. 27 past Sparta Road on Monday between 10 a.m. and noon would have heard a lot of car and truck horns as they rode down the highway. You may have even spotted a few people holding signs and waving American flags.

Those flag wavers were members of the Highlands Tea Party. Monday, April 15 marked the 10th anniversary of the Tax Day Tea Party Rallies. As part of this anniversary, Tea Party groups all over the United States held a Choose Freedom Flag Wave.

“Our goal today is to alert the public of what’s happening to our nation,” said John Nelson, chairman of the Highlands Tea Party. “We as veterans did not fight to turn this nation over to a socialist nation or Marxism.”

Nelson went on to say that the party wanted to make America aware of what was going on in their government and that this was a nationwide effort. The theme of the event was to stop socialism and choose freedom.

“We’re here to save our country,” added Nelson, “and keep it as Republic as it has been and to live under the laws of our Constitution.”

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments