SEBRING — Those driving down U.S. 27 past Sparta Road on Monday between 10 a.m. and noon would have heard a lot of car and truck horns as they rode down the highway. You may have even spotted a few people holding signs and waving American flags.
Those flag wavers were members of the Highlands Tea Party. Monday, April 15 marked the 10th anniversary of the Tax Day Tea Party Rallies. As part of this anniversary, Tea Party groups all over the United States held a Choose Freedom Flag Wave.
“Our goal today is to alert the public of what’s happening to our nation,” said John Nelson, chairman of the Highlands Tea Party. “We as veterans did not fight to turn this nation over to a socialist nation or Marxism.”
Nelson went on to say that the party wanted to make America aware of what was going on in their government and that this was a nationwide effort. The theme of the event was to stop socialism and choose freedom.
“We’re here to save our country,” added Nelson, “and keep it as Republic as it has been and to live under the laws of our Constitution.”
This splinter group of the Getting Older Party is a pathetic display of the under educated who have no clue what socialism or Marxism is. They sit around in the morning, glassy eyed in front of Faux Gnus, then take their marching orders to the street where their ignorance reigns supreme.
I’m taking they also love Roy Moore? 😏
Now you wouldn't be taking a jab at a good ole christian white boy would you? LOL [cool]
