SEBRING — Dozens of Highlands County teachers received mini-grants recently to enhance instruction and engage students in their studies.
The Highlands County Education Foundation board provides funding for teacher mini-grants for Reading and STEM grants (science, technology, engineering and math).
The School Board of Highlands County also receive funds from the State of Florida to match the funds collected locally.
With a total budget of $55,856.90 for the 59 grants that were issued, the mini-grants averaged nearly $950.
Donations were also received from Wells Fargo, Duke Energy and Suncoast Credit Union.
