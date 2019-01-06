SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County’s online education program, Highlands Virtual School, is in open enrollment for the second semester for full-time students.
Highlands Virtual School data clerk Rebecca Torres said open enrollment continues through Wednesday.
The school board’s homepage at: www2.highlands.k12.fl.us provides a link to the Highlands Virtual School website, which includes an online application.
During the first semester Highlands Virtual added its driver’s education course, Torres noted. “It’s the online portion; We don’t do the actual driving portion that can be done through the DMV [Department of Motor Vehicles].
Including lead teacher, Lorie Layfield, the virtual school has five full-time teachers and two adjunct teachers.
Currently, Highlands Virtual School has about 50 full-time students, but many more students who are attending the “brick and mortar” schools also take online classes for a total of about 900 students taking courses through the virtual school, Torres said.
For example a Sebring High student can take an algebra course online instead of in a classroom, she said.
Highlands Virtual School is a school of choice and offers a full-time program for students in grades 6-12.
Full-time HVS students are registered as public school students, take part in district and state testing and have the opportunity to earn a standard Highlands County diploma.
In order to be a successful, full-time students with Highlands Virtual School students should have been successfully promoted to the next grade level at the end of the previous school year with a 2.0 GPA or better. For mid-year entrance, students must have demonstrated success in first semester courses (grades of C or better).
Check the Highlands Virtual School website for additional requirements.
Students who wish to enroll part time in HVS may request courses from the guidance department of their current school of enrollment.
Students who enroll in credit recovery courses will be processed through the school administration. No registration is required.
The school district partners with My District Virtual School for elementary virtual education.
