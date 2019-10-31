By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — The contract for the service provider at Highlands Youth Academy near Avon Park expired today, closing the facility as a new provider is sought.
A statement Wednesday from Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) Communications Director Amanda Slama said, “The contract for the Highlands Youth Academy is set to expire tomorrow (Oct. 31). DJJ is looking to procure new services at that program in the near future.
“All youth that were remaining have been moved to other programs that will continue to meet their individualized treatment needs.”
DJJ did not offer any further details or a reason for not renewing the contract.
The Highlands Youth Academy was operated by Tampa-based TrueCore Behavioral Solutions, which states it is a national provider of behavioral health services to at-risk and adjudicated youth through residential treatment facilities and community-based programs.
The TrueCore communications director did not provide any information saying he was trying to contact DJJ before making a statement.
TrueCore’s listing of youth facilities shows 24 programs in Florida — including five programs at four locations in Okeechobee, four programs in Tennessee and one in Texas.
Prior to TrueCore, as recently as 2017, G4S Secure Solutions USA was the program provider at the Avon Park facility, which is located in Polk County.
The listing for the Highlands facility shows it has 80 beds to serve males 15-19 with a Level of Risk — “Nonsecure,” with the following services: Mental Health Overlay Services (MHOS), Substance Abuse Treatment Overlay Services (SAOS), Vocational Programming.
A TrucCore Facebook post from July 20, 2018, states TrueCore celebrated the 20th anniversary of the opening of its Highlands Youth Academy in Avon Park. The facility, on County Road 64 near the Avon Park Correctional Institute, opened as the Avon Park Youth Academy in 1998.
The Department of Juvenile Justice website shows that The Highlands Youth Academy offers an education program that includes all course requirements for a standard high school diploma. Academic and career education instruction are provided through the Polk County School District.
Highlands Youth Academy had a major riot that took about 150 law officers to break up on Aug. 17, 2013, reportedly due to a basketball game bet. The incident led to the arrest of 61 boys.
An Aug. 18, 2017 Miami Herald report stated that in November 2015, detectives received tips about other “criminal activity,” including sexual abuse, juveniles being beaten by, or beating up, workers — and supervisors covering it all up, a spokeswoman said. The far-ranging investigation that followed resulted in the May 12, 2016, arrest of a former youth worker on charges of sexual misconduct and contraband smuggling.
On Aug. 17, 2017, the department made three additional arrests: a former top administrator, on 12 charges of child neglect, failure to report and evidence tampering; a former assistant administrator, on eight charges of child neglect and evidence tampering; and another former assistant administrator, on six counts of child abuse, child neglect and evidence tampering.
Another failed operation funded by the taxpayers. Follow the money trail and politicians that lobby these programs, the ulterior motives will be exposed! Time for us as a nation, as Americans, to take our country back. Expose the corruption!
