LAKE PLACID — The Highway Park Neighborhood Council will host the All Community Meeting at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church at 135 E.A. Smith St. from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The meeting is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served on a first come, first serve basis.
The meeting is part future planning and part a time for residents or the public to raise concerns, compliments and discuss projects. According to Evelyn Colon, Highway Park Neighborhood Council executive director, individuals can share their opinions and concerns anonymously if they wish through a system the council members have prepared ahead of time.
Discussion topics include grants, projects including finishing the Veterans Memorial and expanding the resource center and Wele Entrepreneurship program. The council will be seeking volunteers to donate their time and talents to assist the community.
Highlands County Commissioner Arlene Tuck will be in attendance to listen to the wants and needs of the community. Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman will also be a guest.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s COPS ADAPT [Community Oriented Policing Services to Achieve Diversity and Public Trust] Unit will be on hand to share insights from their unique position in the community.
For more information on the meeting or to volunteer for future projects, call Colon at 904-655-1915, President Tiffany Green at 863-840-2995 or Treasurer Teddy Callahan at 863-441-5008.
