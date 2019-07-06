LAKE PLACID — As the last of the rocket’s red glare fades across the sky, Highway Park Veterans Memorial has entered into Phase II of the project.
The Highway Park Neighborhood Council broke ground on the project in May 2017; the first grand opening was on July 22, 2017.
The beginnings were meager and humble but the vision was not. What started with a 4-foot tall vase, two flag poles and mulch has grown into a memorial any veteran would be proud to be honored at.
“What a difference,” HPNC President Evelyn Colon said.
She was thinking of the blood, sweat, tears and prayers that have gone into the making of the memorial site. Much has been done and there is still a bit more to do in Phase III.
The Highway Park Neighborhood Council was awarded a $10,000 Keep America Beautiful Community Resiliency Grant, which is being used to help fund the project. The grant is also being used to make repairs and aesthetic improvements to the neighborhood’s cemetery.
“Our budget for [the] Veterans Memorial is $27,500, and to date we have expensed $21,499.67,” Colon said. “That includes the electrical contractor, irrigation and more. It does not include the cost of maintenance, including lawn care, watering and electrical. That costs an average of $2,200 annually.”
During Phase II, crews were hired to affix the words “Veterans Memorial” to the wall. In front of the half moon wall, a cement walk now follows the curve of the wall.
Bronze plaques will soon be affixed under the words “Veterans Memorial.” The plaques will represent the different branches of the military. Engraved bricks will form an “Honor Walk” set on the cement platform. The bricks will be engraved with the name of a living or deceased veteran or those who are serving now and will include all branches.
The bronze plaques, letters and 1,200 engravable pavers were purchased with money from fundraisers such as the Highway Park Gala, “Return to Wakanda.”
“The bricks are for anyone,” Colon said. “Engraved pavers are available for sale for $50 each to anyone wishing to honor any veteran, living or diseased, regardless of the branch of service or where they live.”
The engraved bricks will help to pay for the memorial. Those who want to purchase a brick for a loved one can do so by calling Tiffany Green at 863-840-2995 or mail checks to HPNC, P.O. Box 1678, Lake Placid, FL 33862.
Phase II of the Veterans Memorial project and the cemetery project should be completed by the end of July. Phase III of the Veterans Memorial project will follow. It will include a major purchase of a larger fountain.
“We would like to have a larger fountain so we can leave it running,” Colon said. “As it is, we have to turn it on and off by hand. There are some times when we would like to see it run for a while to include holidays.”
Colon gave Independence Day as an example. She said it would have been nice to have left the fountain running for the holiday and into the weekend. The final project will have benches and cleaning the grounds and erosion prevention measures.
