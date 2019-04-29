SEBRING — The bands of Hill-Gustat Middle School performed their concert “Passing the Time” on Thursday night to a large audience that filled up the John Ellis Gymnasium.
The students who performed ranged from sixth grade to eighth grade and were split into three bands: the Beginning Band, the Intermediate Band, and the Advanced Band. These three groups were all led by Ariel Maloney, the director of bands.
The evening started off with the Beginning Band made up of mostly sixth-graders. Their selection of songs included “Beethoven’s Ninth” arranged by Paul Lavender and “What A Wonderful World” arranged by Gerald Sebesky.
The Beginning Band rounded off their time on stage with “Power Rock” arranged by Michael Sweeney. This arrangement was composed of multiple songs from the famous rock and roll band Queen, which is a common interest amongst the students.
The Intermediate Band followed with their three songs. This band was mainly seventh-graders with a handful of students in eighth grade. These songs were “Time Warp” arranged by Johnnie Vinson; “Over the Sea to Skye” arranged by Jim Mahaffey; and “Motown Revue” arranged by Paul Murtha.
The third song was a mix of many well-known Motown songs, including “My Girl” by The Temptations and “ABC” by the Jackson Five. Maloney was sure to note that most of the percussionists in her Intermediate Band were female, who all did a great job.
Finishing off the evening was the Advanced Band, which had a majority of eighth-graders and a single sixth-grader. They performed the most songs of the three bands with seven songs. Some songs that were performed were “Rippling Watercolors” by Brian Balmages and “Carry on Wayward Son” arranged by Paul Murtha.
The Advanced Band performed the most popular song of the concert, “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen and arranged by John Berry. Many people were quick to voice their excitement as soon as the song was announced by Maloney.
Their performance was more than enough evidence as to why they were placed in the Advanced Band. Maloney informed the audience that the song “Don’t Stop Believin’,” arranged by Michael Brown, took only two days for the band to learn and was introduced only two weeks before the concert. This short amount of time did not seem to show as the Advanced Band expertly performed the song. At the end of the Advanced Band’s time, the crowd voiced their amazement at the talent the band showed.
“I’m very proud of the job they did, they worked very hard this school year and they really sounded amazing. I’m really pleased of how well they did,” Maloney said about her band’s performance.
Maloney was not the only one who felt this way. Principal Chris Doty called the bands “nothing short of greatness.” Doty referred to Hill-Gustat Middle School’s motto, “Unlock your potential and discover greatness.”
